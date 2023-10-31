Erika Jayne Blasts Jon Hamm for Telling Her to Return $750,000 Earrings From Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne is fighting back! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed actor Jon Hamm after he suggested she should return the $750,000 earrings ex-husband Tom Girardi gifted her using alleged stolen settlement funds.

"I have my appeal. And that’s, you know — like, Jon Hamm, you know. ‘They never were yours.’ F--k you.' I won on appeal," Jayne said on a recent episode of the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast.

The 52-year-old reality star blasted the Mad Men alum for speaking out about her personal matters.

"You don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, 'Those were never yours.' Really? Appellate judge said they were — or at least said you can’t prove that they weren’t. So that made me happy," Jayne said.

Hamm shared his opinion about the pricey earrings during an appearance on the The Howard Stern Show in 2022.

"You just want to shake her and go, 'Honey, they were never yours.' Give them back," Hamm said.

According to Page Six, Girardi was accused of buying the earrings in March 2007 with money he took from a client trust account.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that the trustee was unable to prove the funds were used to purchase the jewelry.

The "Xxpensive" singer filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020, and has since faced a slew of legal woes. As of publishing, no evidence of wrongdoing has been found on Jayne's behalf.