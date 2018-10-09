2018 American Music Awards: See Photos From the Red Carpet

Tonight's the night! The 2018 American Music Awards broadcast this evening, Tuesday (October 9), from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles—and some of music's biggest stars are set to walk the red carpet ahead of the event, hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the second year in a row.

So many of pop's top artists are nominated this year, including Taylor Swift, who hit the red carpet in a silver mini-dress—as well as Ed Sheeran, BTS, Camila Cabello and Drake.

The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. E.T. on ABC.

Below, check out photos from the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet.