Jeremy Renner Broke Both His Arms While Filming ‘Tag’

Jeremy Renner aka action film star extraordinaire aka Hawkeye from The Avengers broke both his arms while filming a movie about grown men playing tag. His co-star Jon Hamm spilled the tea during a recent visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We had several on-set injuries, the most notable being Jeremy Renner who broke both of his arms at the same time [on] day three of production. We had 40 more days to go," Hamm told the crowd, insisting that he wasn't even on-set when the accident happened, and therefore could not be blamed. "Now, keep in mind, this is a man who's done 100 Avengers movies and been fine. And he does a movie about playing tag—both arms. Like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick."

Ellen asked if production was stalled at all after that happened, but nope. They just put green casts on him and edited them out during post-production. Good old movie magic.

The 47-year-old actor also gave some more insight into the real group of guys who inspired the comedy, which comes out June 15. "[This is] a real group of real adults with real jobs [that] take one month out of the year and play tag, and try to tag one another for no money for seriously just the pride in not being the last one tagged," he explained. "Again, these are adults with jobs that they leave to go find their friends and go tag them."

Watch the hilarious interview and equally entertaining Tag preview below.