Oh my, is Jon Hamm laying the sexy on! WHOA, this is just too much, and that hair!

According to Wikipedia, it was called The Big Date but only lasted a year on the USA Network from June 17, 1996, to September 19, 1997, so basically, if you're like me, you probably blinked and missed it.

Basically, men and women were answering questions and competing with each other for dates.

The one and only, now notable, contestant for one episode on the show before it was cancelled was Jon Hamm; of course, back then, he was still a nobody in the celebrity world.

Jon was competing with two other men to make it to the next round and, hopefully, a date. The question he had to answer by the host was how he would impress a first date and make her feel special.

Well, start off with some fabulous food, a little fabulous conversation, with a fabulous foot massage for an evening of total fabulosity.

Here's the clip that popped up in my Instagram feed. Jon was 25 years old here and was competing against two other guys to win a date.

As I mentioned above, Jon was competing against two other guys to win a date with the bachelorette, Mary. Here's the video of how the other two contestants answered the question.

Who would you pick?

Well, Jon's answer didn't wow Mary enough, even with the footrub part, because Mary picked Mark, who was the first guy, and that was the end of Jon's moment on The Big Date.

