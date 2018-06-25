Lady Gaga, Erika Jayne + More Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in NYC (PHOTOS)

The stars came out to celebrate Pride in New York City on Sunday (June 24). From pop stars like Lady Gaga — who surprised Little Monsters with an expected appearance — to activists like Emma Gonzalez, celebrities from all corners of the industry and beyond converged in Manhattan to wave the colorful flag of the LGBTQ+ community.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and performer Erika Jayne was on hand, dancing on a parade float, while Sex and the City icon and current New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon walked proudly alongside other attendees.

Below, check out photos from the event.