Actor Ezra Miller has revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that they simply don't identify as a man or a woman.

"Queer just means no, I don't do that. I don't identify as a man. I don't identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human," Miller explains about their sexual and gender identity.

Miller first publicly identified as "queer" years ago in a 2012 Out interview to promote The Perks of Being a Wallflower. The then-19-year-old actor played openly gay high school student "Patrick" in the hit film starring Emma Watson.

In the new THR interview Miller also reveals their own personal #MeToo moment as an underage actor, and goes deep about the "cults of celebrity" and climate change.

Next week we'll definitely be in the theater as Miller reprises the role of Credence Barebone in the highly anticipated Harry Potter-universe prequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.