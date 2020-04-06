Ezra Miller Allegedly Chokes Fan in Viral Video

Ezra Miller was caught allegedly choking a female fan on video this weekend.

The 27-year-old actor, who set to play Barry Alan in The Flash, started trending on Twitter Sunday night (April 5) after a clip that appeared to show them choking a woman in Iceland (per The Daily Beast) went viral.

In the 15-second video, a person, who appears to be Miller, is approached by a woman who looks like she wants to fight them. They say, "Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?" before grabbing the female by the neck and pushing her into a wall.

At first, it looks like the two are just having some fun, but as the woman is taken to the ground, the man filming the clip says "Woah bro" several times in concern before the camera gets shaky and then abruptly comes to an end.

You can check out Miller's alleged choking video for yourself, below:

As of right now, Miller has not addressed the viral choking clip. However, it's important to note it is not confirmed that the person in the video is, in fact, them. Plus, there isn't any context to the video, so it’s impossible to know if this was just a prank or a harmless joke between a fan and her superhero idol.