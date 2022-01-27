Ezra Miller is spinning off from Justice League as a possible real-life superhero after sending a cryptic — yet very pointed — message to the KKK that sent social media into a frenzy Thursday night (Jan. 27).

Seemingly filmed in their vehicle, in the clip uploaded to their Instagram account Miller serves a strong threat to the Beulaville, N.C. chapter of the KKK.

"This is Ezra Miller — a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard — and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan," Miller begins, flashing their Flash ring toward the camera. (Miller plays the speedy superhero in the DCEU.)

"Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it's me," they continue, before suddenly dropping the gauntlet on the hate organization.

"Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?" Miller warns. "Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — and then, you know, we'll do it for you if that's what you want."

The actor then perks back up before signing off in a cheery fashion: "Okay, talk to you soon, okay? Bye!"

Watch Ezra Miller's video message to the KKK in full, below:

Miller appears to want their message spread far and wide.

"Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern," they write in the video's caption, confirming their message is "not a joke."

The caption continues: "Even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies?"

It's unclear exactly why Miller posted the message, but the actor's video seems to imply they may have access to pressing information about the Beulaville chapter of the KKK. Their final caption note also seems to indicate lives may be in danger.

Meanwhile, as we search for answers, social media is flooding with questions: