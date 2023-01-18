They're back! Seashells aside, Fall Out Boy are back on the music map with the new song "Love From the Other Side." And there's news of a new album to boot.

This marks the band's first new music since they issued the songs "Dear Future Self (Hands Up)" and "Bob Dylan" from their 2019 Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die compilation. The group's last original full album came a year prior with 2018's Mania record.

Fall Out Boy began teasing their eighth studio album back in late November when newspaper ad that merely stated "FOB 8" appeared in the Nov. 28 digital and physical editions of their hometown Chicago Tribune. It was accompanied by the phrase, "If you build it, they will come," a play on the famous line from the Kevin Costner-starring Field of Dreams in which the ghosts of the past return after he turns a portion of his family farm into a baseball diamond.

The teasing then continued in late December with the band launching a claymation video titled "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration," (see below). They also launched a website titled sendingmylovefromtheotherside.com, which coincides with the name of the new single arriving for fans today (Jan. 18). Then, just last week, it was revealed that some fans and peers, including Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes, had started receiving seashells accompanied with a note with the "Sending My Love From the Other Side" title.

Fall Out Boy, "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration."

Now, it's time for all the teases to pay off as Fall Out Boy have returned with "Love From the Other Side" as their new single. Have a listen and take a closer look at the lyrics below. If you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Fall Out Boy, "Love From the Other Side"

Fall Out Boy, "Love From the Other Side" Lyrics

Model house life meltdown

Still a modern dream let down

It kills me you know I’m dying out here

What would you trade the pain for?

I’m not sure We were a hammer to the Statue of David

We were a painting you could never frame and

You were the sunshine

Of my lifetime

What would you trade the pain for? This city always hangs a little bit lonely on me

Loose

Like a kid playing pretend in his father’s suit

I’d never go, I just want to be invited

Oh

Got to give up

Get the feeling

Get the feeling

Don’t fight it

Fight it Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand Generation sleep I’m falling in and out of love

I’m getting that tilted feeling out here

What would you trade the pain for?

I’m not sure Nowhere left for us to go but heaven

Summer falling through our fingers again and

You were the sunshine

Of my lifetime

What would you trade the pain for? They say we gotta get ahead yeah,

No matter what it takes

But there’s no way off the hamster wheel on this rat race

I’d never go, I just want to be invited

Oh

Got to give up

Get the feeling

Get the feeling

Don’t fight it

Fight it Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand I saw you in a bright clear field

Hurricane heat in my head

The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end

Good in the end

Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain:

“Give up what you love

Give up what you love before it does you in…” Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Love from the other side of the apocalypse

And I just about snapped

Don’t look back

Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand

Meanwhile, while there is new music, Fall Out Boy are also teasing a new album. The record, titled So Much (for) Stardust, is on target for a March 24 release.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” shares frontman Patrick Stump. “But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

The album reunites them with producer Neal Avron, with Stump offering, “Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record. We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us.”

This album cycle also reunites them with Fueled By Ramen, the company that issued Take This To Your Grave back early in their career. That album turns 20 on May 6 of this year.

“Our band has been an ongoing art project for twenty years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” says bassist Pete Wentz. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”

You can see the artwork for the So Much (for) Stardust album below and pre-orders are currently available here. Meanwhile, look for Fall Out Boy turning up on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (Jan. 18) to perform their new song, "Love From the Other Side."

Fall Out Boy, So Much (for) Stardust Album Art

