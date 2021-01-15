Fall Out Boy Has a Surprising Connection to Joe Biden

Did you know that Fall Out Boy has a special connection to President-elect Joe Biden?

On Wednesday (January 13), Fall Out Boy was announced as one of the performers for the upcoming Biden "We The People" pre-inauguration concert. But did you know bassist Pete Wentz might not even exist if it weren't for Biden?

On November 7, 2020, the day that Biden was announced as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Wentz shared a photo of Biden holding him as a child.

"My parents met working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 70s," he explained. "To me he is a beacon of empathy, compassion and kindness. The times we live in call for a leader with these specific traits. Proud to call Joe Biden my president."

“I would not be standing here actually in reality at all because my parents met working for Biden," Wentz told AP, according to Vulture. "They met on [a] campaign, so they have this particular affection for Joe. He came to their wedding. If it weren’t for Joe Biden, I would not exist as a human being.”

In 2008, the Chicago native held an Obama fundraiser. Wentz revealed that though he studied political science in college, he was never politically active until the 2008 presidential election.

According to Insider, Wentz previously shared a story from his father on his Tumblr account. "I have spent the weekend and now working on the Obama campaign," Pete Wentz Sr. wrote. "Mom and I met in Washington when we were both legislative assistants to Senator Biden when he was in his first term. I had worked in his campaign and your mother had been in the Foreign Service. We started out as friends and the rest is history."