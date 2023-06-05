Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release Features Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has just announced the track listing for the new version of her third album, Speak Now, which features guest appearances from Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Since 2021, Swift has been re-recording albums, now dubbed Taylor's Version, as a means to reclaim control of her musical catalog following the 2019 sale of her former label Big Machine Records to producer Scooter Braun, which led to all sorts of beef.

Speak Now, the six-time platinum album bearing iconic pop hits such as "Sparks Fly" and "Mean," was originally released in 2010 and earned three Grammy awards — Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Mean."

The new version of the record is due July 7 and, what's more intriguing (at least for pop-punk/scene/emo fans) is that Williams and Fall Out Boy are the only guest artists on the record.

Elaborating on why she chose those two musicians, Swift shares on Twitter, "I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

See the full track listing further down the page.

READ MORE: Motionless in White's Chris Motionless Has Seen a LOT of Taylor Swift Shows This Year - 'You Can't Deny Her Show Is Phenomenal'

Swift is currently in the midst of arguably the hottest tour of the year, performing three-hour, 40-plus song sets each night. On the first night of the Eras tour, Paramore were even featured as one of the special guests.

Meanwhile, Paramore are their own headlining tour right now (see dates here, get tickets here) and, later this month, Fall Out Boy will head out with Bring Me the Horizon and Alkaline Trio on a summer U.S. tour (see dates here, get tickets here)

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor's Versions) Track Listing

01. "Mine" (Taylor's Version)

02. "Sparks Fly" (Taylor's Version)

03. "Back to December" (Taylor's Version)

04. "Speak Now" (Taylor's Version)

05. "Dear John" (Taylor's Version)

06. "Mean" (Taylor's Version)

07. "The Story Of Us" (Taylor's Version)

08. "Never Grow Up" (Taylor's Version)

09. "Enchanted" (Taylor's Version)

10. "Better Than Revenge" (Taylor's Version)

11. "Innocent" (Taylor's Version)

12. "Haunted" (Taylor's Version)

13. "Last Kiss" (Taylor's Version)

14. "Long Live" (Taylor's Version)

15. "Ours" (Taylor's Version)

16. "Superman" (Taylor's Version)

From the Vault

17. "Electric Touch" (Featuring Fall Out Boy) (Taylor's Version)

18. "When Emma Falls In Love" (Taylor's Version)

19. "I Can See You" (Taylor's Version)

20. "Castles Crumbling" (Featuring Hayley Williams) (Taylor's Version)

21. "Foolish One" (Taylor's Version)

22. "Timeless" (Taylor's Version)