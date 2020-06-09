Fall Out Boy Fans Point Out Band Members’ Previous Anti-Racism Hardcore Band Following $100,000 Donation

Fall Out Boy has pledged $100,000 in support of Black Lives Matter, but did you know Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley were also in an anti-racism punk band called Racetraitor?

In a statement published on Twitter, the band wrote: "When you discover rot deep within your house you don’t just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house. We support the black community in the struggle against racial inequality, injustice, and police brutality by committing $100,000 from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer."

"We realize this is a marathon not a sprint and plan to continue and expand our support," they added.

Many praised the band's large donation on social media, but fans were also quick to point out that this isn't the first the Fall Out Boy has spoken out in support of racial justice. In 2017, they used video footage of football player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem when they played the song "Centuries" on tour.

In fact, a lot of people also seem to forget that Wentz is half black.

Plus, some fans are just finding out that Wentz and Hurley were previously in an anti-racism, anti-imperialism hardcore punk band that covered topics like white privilege, white supremacy, class privilege and corruption in the U.S. criminal justice system.

Racetraitor first got together in 1996 and dropped two albums before taking a break in 1999. They reunited once again in 2016 and have since dropped three more EPs. Though Hurley is still the band's drummer, Wentz was an impermanent, recurring member, who occasionally filled in as a bass player.

Fall Out Boy is the latest group to donate to Black Lives Matter organizations. Last week, BTS also announced they're pledging $1 million dollars. Other celebrities, including Halsey, Ariana Grande and Cole Sprouse, have also taken to the streets to protest.