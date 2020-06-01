Why the Show Must Be Paused: PopCrush Stands With Black Lives Matter During Music Industry Blackout

On Tuesday, June 2, the music industry is calling for a “blackout” in response to the murder of George Floyd and as a way to stand in solidarity against racial injustice in the United States.

Due to recent events, please join us as our site goes dark in support of Black Lives Matter, and we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.

As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss. Join us Tuesday as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community through resource-sharing, conversations and amplifying critical yet under-heard voices across our social media.

#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED

This message began circulating among those in the industry, and some variation has since been echoed by numerous artists, labels, managers, publicists and other organizations related to the music business.

The idea is to press pause on entertainment news and instead use this time to reflect on your own influence and to connect with your community, wherever that may be. At PopCrush, we hope to honor this while making an impact.

This is not a day off.

We will use this day as an opportunity to break from the regular news cycle while making an effort to connect with you, as well as stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Racism has no place here.

This is not just an empty movement for one day. As we move forward, we will continue to reflect on how to provide you with the content you have come to know from us while continuing to consider our impact in the fight for basic human rights.

There are important events happening right now, every moment of every day, that need attention. Celebrity rumors can wait. Album and song promotion can wait. Lists can wait. Anniversaries can wait. Our regular content can wait. We cannot wait for justice any longer.