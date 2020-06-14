Tiffany Haddish Suffers From PTSD After Watching Her ‘Friends Being Killed by the Police’

Tiffany Haddish revealed that she suffers from PTSD after watching her friends get killed by police.

The 40-year-old comedian spoke with CNN during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 13).

The Like A Boss actress said that she personally can't drive through Beverly Hills without getting pulled over by police. "And I got a Tesla," she added.

Haddish spoke about her personal experiences with racism and the police. "There's certain people in my family if they walk out the door, they might not come back," she told the outlet.

"I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny... It's really hard," she admitted. "I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police."

Following the murder of George Floyd, Haddish has spoken out on numerous talk shows and social media about racial injustice.

"It's scary, you shouldn't be scared to be in America," she said. "It's supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you're supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We're just trying to pursue that you don't get killed today."

However, Haddish said that she "definitely" sees a transition among people concerning racism and police brutality.

"People are waking up... people can see now and people's hearts are opening up," she concluded.