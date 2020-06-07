BTS Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS and Big Hit Entertainment showed their support for Black Lives Matter by donating $1 million to the cause.

The group and entertainment company made the donation earlier this week, Variety confirmed. BTS are not expected to comment regarding the donation.

“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression," Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, told the outlet. "We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Their donation follows a statement of support from the group posted on Thursday (June 4).

"We stand against racial discrimination," they wrote. "We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

BTS are set to take part in YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation event on Sunday (June 7) that kicks off at 3 PM ET. BTS will act as commencement speakers during the first portion of the program and perform during the post-ceremony virtual graduation party.