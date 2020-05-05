YouTube Announces Virtual 2020 Graduation Commencement: How to Watch BTS, Obama, Lady Gaga and More Speak at the Ceremony

BTS, Lady Gaga, the Obamas and more celebrities are set to appear on YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Dear Class of 2020" event, which takes place on June 6 at 9 AM ET, is for high school and college seniors across the country who won't get a chance to take part in traditional graduation ceremonies this spring due to the ongoing crisis.

On Tuesday (May 5), YouTube announced the livestream will feature commencement speeches from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, as well as appearances from Kerry Washington, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya, Chloe X Halle and more.

BTS, who were forced to postpone their entire 2020 Map of the Soul tour due to the pandemic, and others will also perform at a virtual grad night afterparty.

"Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement," Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, said in a statement.

She added, "We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here."

You can stream YouTube's graduation ceremony on June 6, below: