BTS Support Black Lives Matter: ‘We Stand Against Racial Discrimination’

BTS proudly stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Thursday (June 4), the band shared a statement expressing support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters amid ongoing nationwide protests in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's police brutality murder on May 25.

In the message, BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope said they "condemn violence" and that "we all have the right to be respected."

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," they wrote on Twitter. "You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

See BTS' full message, below:

The tweet has already garnered over 1 million likes and tons of praise from their loyal ARMY.

According to reports, Bit Hit Entertainment also said the boys plan to "contribute to an anti-racism activist group," however, they did not reveal the name of the organization or the amount of money that will be donated.

BTS join other artists like Halsey, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Monsta X, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and many others who have spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.