Britney Spears Supports Black Lives Matter: ‘My Heart Breaks for My Friends in the Black Community’

Britney Spears stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pop icon shared a message of support and solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters on Monday night (June 1), just hours before Blackout Tuesday and the music industry blackout, which she also participated in.

In her message, Spears lamented that her heart "breaks for [her] friends in the black community ... and for everything going on in our country."

"What the world needs now is love," she wrote. "Right now I think we all should do what we can to listen ... learn ... do better ... and use our voices for good."

Addressing Blackout Tuesday, a movement that took place Tuesday (June 2) to amplify Black voices, share resources and disrupt business as usual across social media, Spears asked her followers to use "the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place ... for ALL of us."

See the pop star's full message, below: