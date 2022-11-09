Fans Roast ‘BBL Drake’ for ‘Flirty’ 21 Savage ‘Rich Flex’ Chorus

Drake and 21 Savage's new collaborative album Her Loss was released Nov. 4. Fans are loving the new music from the rapper duo, but there's one song in particular has fans making viral videos on TikTok.

"Rich Flex" has become the subject of videos trolling the "In My Feelings" rapper for his "flirty" chorus calling out 21 Savage.

"21, can you do somethin' for me? (21) / Can you hit a lil' rich flex for me? (21) / And 21, can you do somethin' for me? (21, 21) / Drop some bars to my p---y ex for me," Drake raps on the chorus.

"21, do your thing 21, do your thing (21) / Do your thing, 21, yeah okay," he continues.

Due to Drake's unintentionally flirtatious delivery and 21's unbothered ad libs on the track, fans have made videos parodying the rappers, portraying a version of Drake that's basically a hair-twirling, yassified "hot girl."

Watch one clip below:

"Drake sang this for the city girls," one viewer commented on the TikTok.

"drake wanted 21 in the booth," another user joked.

Another TikTok parody shows a user pretending to be Drake as he dances sensually for 21 Savage.

"He was feeling sassy on this track ... definitely in his bbl era," one TikTok viewer commented on the video.

"Drake is never living down the 21 rich flex line i’m cryin," one fan tweeted, while another joked the rapper "put his whole bbl into that sassy" album.

The "BBL era" refers to the "BBL (or Brazilian butt lift) effect" coined by TikToker Antoni Bumba, whose series of videos went viral, garnering his account over 48 million likes. Meanwhile, "BBL Drake" refers to a meme created from an unconfirmed rumor that Drake underwent BBL surgery.

Another TikTok creator even made an animated version of "BBL Drake" performing with 21 Savage. The video has received more than 11 million views as of publishing.

Even Dr. Miami, a plastic surgeon notorious for performing BBL surgeries, got in on the joke.

In a TikTok he claimed he refused to give Drake "his second round of lipo" because he is "a hottie before I am a surgeon," referring to Megan Thee Stallion's fanbase, the Hotties. Drake allegedly dissed Megan on his new album.

On TikTok, someone else pointed out the "purr" ad libs on Drake's song "Privileged Rappers."

"Don’t forget the fact that he keeps saying 'purrr' on the hook of the song 'privileged rappers,'" the fan commented. "Purr" is slang for expressing excitement or approval, often used on social media and in the LGBTQ community.

See more hilarious fans roasting Drake's "Rich Flex" chorus, below: