The premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is scheduled for Feb. 1 — just in time for Valentine's Day!

Here's a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, including a breakdown of the farmers who are looking for love.

Jennifer Nettles, host of the Fox show, admits that this season, the women are more "emotional, electric and reactive," which could lead to some fireworks on the farm.

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife will feature four farmers from across the United States who are looking for the loves of their lives.

The twist, however, is that each farmer will select five women from a pool of 29 to come live with them on their farm. This will give the ladies a full taste of what it takes to be a farmer's wife.

Meet the Farmers on Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife:

Ty Ferrell, 42 — prefers to call himself a cowboy instead of a farmer, because his job description is "team roper". He maintains a 50-acre farm in Sikeston, Mo., with horses and cattle. Roping and riding is in his blood, as he's been doing it since he was a child. Ferrell, one of the older farmers seen on the show, is a divorced father of a 12-year-old daughter. He's looking for someone to not only be his mate, but a good mother to his child.

Mitchell Kolinsky, 27 — a first generation farmer in Mount Juliet, Tenn. His sprawling property features lots of wildlife and a 19th century cabin, where he lives with his three dogs. Kolinsky grew up with horses and spent a lot of time outdoors, which prompted him to begin a career in farming. He now owns his own farm with horses and cattle.

Brandon Rogers, 29 — operates a 1,000-acre potato and barley farm in Center, Colo. The town he lives in is quite small — it has only one stoplight — and is surrounded by farmland. He's a second generation farmer and spent his childhood working the farm with his father. Rogers continues to work the family business and hopes to continue the legacy started by his dad.

Nathan Smothers, 23 — has farming in his blood. He's a fourth generation citrus and cattle farmer in Bartow, Fla. His massive property features 300 acres of farmland and over 500 acres of land dedicated to the cattle. Smothers is the youngest farmer featured on the show, but he's wise beyond his years. After losing his father at the age of 12, he has had to step up and help take care of his mom and three sisters.

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9PM ET on Fox.