FDA Issues Recall on Eye Drops Due to Fungal Contamination

Alcon Laboratories has issued a recall of eye drops after discovering a fungal contamination in one of its products.

The recall affects Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, and only a single lot of Systane drops are possibly contaminated.

"Alcon evaluated a consumer complaint of foreign material observed inside a sealed single use vial and determined the material to be fungal in nature," the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The fungal contamination could potentially cause an eye infection that "may be vision-threatening, and in very rare cases potentially life-threatening in immunocompromised patients."

"To date, Alcon Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the statement continued.

Anyone who purchased the eye drops should stop using them immediately and seek a refund.

A spokesperson for Alcon stated that an internal investigation is underway, but “the presence of foreign material appears to be isolated to the single unit returned by a customer,” NBC News reported.

Alcon recalled the product "out of an abundance of caution to prioritize consumer safety," Steven Smith told the outlet.

Major grocery chain Kroger announced that its stores in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia were impacted by the recall.

Publix also announced that the product was sold in their stores.