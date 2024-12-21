3 Drug Recalls You Need to Be Aware of at the Pharmacy in December 2024

Consumers may often keep an eye out for product safety alerts and food recalls, but drug recalls are just as important to be aware of.

Nearly every day the Food and Drug Administration posts public notices regarding newly recalled drugs, medicines and supplements that are not safe for consumption.

According to the FDA, a "recall is a voluntary action taken by a company to remove a defective drug product from the market or warn patients and consumers about a potential risk."

These recalls ensure that defective, contaminated and potentially harmful drug products are swiftly pulled from shelves, and give consumers the opportunity to return the impacted products to their point of purchase or distributor.

From nasal solutions to dietary supplements, keep an out for these recalled drugs and medicines in December 2024, below.

Force Forever Dietary Supplement

On Dec. 16, GNMART Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Force Forever Dietary Supplement for joint pain. The product, which is packaged in a white plastic bottle and contains 60 tablets, contains two undeclared medicines: Diclofenac and Dexamethasone.

According to an FDA risk statement:

Risk Statement: Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (commonly referred to as NSAIDs). NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines. Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems.

The recalled product includes an expiry date of March 27, 2030.

Fouzee SugarLin Herbal Formula Supplement

On Dec. 16, Shoppers-Plaza issued a voluntary recall of its Fouzee brand SugarLin Herbal Formula Herbal Dietary Supplement, which is an FDA-unapproved drug.

The product is being recalled as it contains two undeclared ingredients that could cause adverse health effects: Metformin and Glyburide.

According to the FDA:

Metformin is the active ingredient in several FDA-approved prescription drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes and is only available with a prescription. Metformin may pose a serious risk to consumers because this ingredient can cause a rare but serious side effect called lactic acidosis (a build-up of lactic acid in the blood) that can cause death if untreated … Glyburide is the active ingredient in some FDA-approved prescription drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes and is only available with a prescription. Glyburide may pose serious and potentially life-threatening risks to consumers because this ingredient may result in unsafe drops in blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia).

The product was sold as a “glucose or blood sugar support supplement” online as well as in retail stores.

Par Pharmaceutical Adrenalin® Chloride Solution

On Dec. 20, Endo, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its Par Pharmaceutical Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP).

The FDA reports the product, which is unapproved drug, is “misbranded with a misleading label similar in appearance to the FDA-approved drug product Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP) (1mg/mL) 30mL vial … The similarity in labeling makes it difficult to distinguish between the non-sterile topical and sterile injectable product which can lead to potential administration errors.”

According to a risk statement issued by the FDA:

Intravenous administration of the unapproved non-sterile topical Adrenalin® Chloride Solution (EPINEPHrine nasal solution, USP), instead of the approved sterile Adrenalin® (epinephrine injection, USP) (1mg/mL) 30mL vial for injection, would result in non-fatal serious and/or severe, health outcomes related to delayed or inadequate treatment of the underlying condition (anaphylaxis, hemodynamic instability, hypotension) or infection due to intravenous administration of a non-sterile product.

The recalled product may have been distributed to hospitals and medical facilities for use by healthcare professionals.