Pregnant Woman Cancels Christmas Dinner After Brother’s Relentless Body-Shaming: ‘Turkey or Baby?’

A woman canceled her family's Christmas dinner to "protect her peace" after her brother's disparaging words about her baby bump.

The mom-to-be explained on Reddit that her "jokester" brother went "way too far" with his hurtful jokes, and despite hosting Christmas dinner at her house for years, she had to put her foot down.

She surprised her family with the pregnancy news recently "during an intimate lunch," and "everyone was thrilled," except her brother, Marco.

"He laughed and said, 'Are you sure? With how much you eat, I just thought it was a holiday belly.' His comment hurt, but I tried to ignore it to avoid ruining the moment," the woman wrote. "Unfortunately, it didn't stop there."

Her younger brother created a family WhatsApp group called "The Mystery of the Baby or the Turkey," where he sent many "memes and jokes about whether I was pregnant or just gaining weight."

After finding out about the group chat, she felt "uncomfortable" and "humiliated."

"I confronted Marco directly, but he brushed it off, saying it was just 'humor' and that everyone was laughing," she continued.

Her brother told her to not "take it so seriously," however, feeling hurt, she made the "difficult decision" to cancel Christmas dinner.

"I told my family I needed a break and that someone else could host instead. Of course, everyone started asking why, and when I explained what Marco had done, opinions were split. My mom thinks I’m overreacting and should 'let it go because it’s Christmas,'" she said.

Some family members agree that her brother "crossed the line," but some feel that "canceling dinner is punishing everyone else."

Redditors slammed Marco in the comments, with many stating that the woman had the right to cancel Christmas dinner at her house.

"You need peace and tranquility for your pregnancy. Your brother and his attitude can go fuck o-f sideways. He's just pissy he's not going to be the center of attention anymore. If the holiday gathering is so important, someone else can step up and host for a few years. It should have been rotated anyway," one person wrote.

"Hosting Christmas is a gift, not an obligation," another user commented.

"No, you're not the bad guy. Marco's jokes were hurtful and crossed a line. You have every right to protect your peace, especially during such a special time," a third person chimed in.