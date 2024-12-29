Urgent Milk Recall Underway

It seems like food and beverage recalls are a monthly thing now. Frustrating, for sure, especially when it's a product you're devoted to.

Horizon Organic Milk has a devoted following and is one of the most trusted brands out there, along with other organic milk brands, and we're willing to pay a premium for them. So, thank goodness CVS discovered the issues with a certain batch of Horizon Whole Milk.

I actually received the email myself.

Horizon Organic Dairy, a CVS supplier, has notified CVS Pharmacy of a voluntary recall of specific lots of Horizon Organic Whole Milk 8oz due to potential spoilage. The recalled product can be identified by UPC and lot code combinations listed below. According to our records, you may have purchased one or more of this product. UPC: 36632071132

Lot Codes: 2025.03.03, 2025.03.04, 2025.03.06 Customers who purchased recalled product should immediately discontinue use of it. A full refund can be obtained by returning product purchased at CVS Pharmacy to a nearby store. CVS Pharmacy is cooperating with Horizon Organic Dairy and has taken action in response to this recall at stores.

According to Forbes Magazine, this is a voluntary recall, and so far, no one has gotten sick from drinking any of the milk. That's most likely due to the fact that you can tell when milk has gone bad. It smells and is lumpy. Basically, this milk is it's going bad before the expiration date.

Organic Food's Popularity Soars In The U.S. Getty Images loading...

What's funny about this is a couple of months ago, I was pouring a glass of Horizon Whole Milk from a quart container and it was curdled and smelled horrible. I looked at the expiration date and literally had another three weeks. So, at least in my experience, this isn't the first time this premature spoilage has happened beyond the 8 oz. container from Horizon.

Either way, at least it's not the big containers that are affected right now. Although I probably should have returned it instead of pouring out the remaining.

Disney Stars Who Dated Each Other Below, discover the most iconic Disney couples, including pairs you may have forgotten about! Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol