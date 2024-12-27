Expectant Mother Says No to Mother-in-Law’s Delivery Room: ‘I Need the Space’

On Reddit, a woman shared why she will not have her mother-in-law in the delivery room with her.

"I’m 35 weeks pregnant with our first child, and things are starting to get tense with my mother-in-law. She’s been all over the place, saying it’s tradition for her to be there during the birth like she was for her other grandkids. She’s even started assuming she’ll be in the room with us when the time comes," the woman began.

"I’ve always planned for it to just be me and my husband. I want the moment to be calm and private. I told my husband this, and at first, he was supportive. But now, his mom’s been pressuring him, saying it’s her grandchild too and she helped bring him into the world," she continued.

The woman shared that her mother-in-law showed up with a hospital bag, ready to join her when she gives birth.

"Last week, she showed up with a hospital bag for herself, ready to go. I told her nicely that I didn’t want anyone else in the room except my husband. She got upset and cried, saying I was taking away a special moment for her," she shared.

The woman said that the husband is now in the middle, but she wants to focus on her emotions while in labor.

"Now, my husband’s in the middle. He gets where I’m coming from but feels guilty about upsetting his mom. He even asked if I’d let her stay for early labor, but I said no. I need the space, and I don’t want to worry about her emotions while I’m in labor. She’s been talking behind my back to the family, calling me controlling. My husband thinks I should reconsider for the sake of their relationship, but I feel like I have to set boundaries. AITA?" she concluded.

READ MORE: Woman Refuses to Give Up Office for Father-in-Law's Recovery

Users in the comments section shared their thoughts on the situation. The other users sided with the woman.

"Tell the hospital ASAP about who it allowed in the room. Those nurses will make sure your wishes are granted. She can be in the waiting room," one person said.

"It’s your delivery, and you have the right to set boundaries. Your comfort matters most, and your husband should support that. Your mother-in-law can meet the baby afterward," another added.

"Don't tell anyone when you go into labor. Absolutely no one," someone else suggested.

"NTA your mother-in-law and husband are, he should have supported you and told her it’s not her choice," another chimed in.