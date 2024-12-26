Family Tension Rises as Woman Declines Father-in-Law’s Request to Use Her Home Office for Recovery

A woman on Reddit shared why she decline to have her father-in-law use her office after he recovers from surgery.

"Here’s the thing. I (31F) work from home, and one of our three bedrooms is set up as my office. My husband (33M) and I don’t have kids yet, so the other two rooms are used as a guest room and storage. Everything’s been working fine until recently when my father-in-law (62M), Jim, had surgery and asked to stay with us while he heals," she began.

The woman shared that she is ready to help family, but that she needs the office to work from home.

"Now, I’m all for helping family, but here’s where things went sideways. My husband and his dad want me to give up my office so Jim can have his own space. They’re saying I can just work from the living room or kitchen for a few months while he’s here." she said.

"But here’s the problem! My office is more than just a room. It’s where I spend most of my day, working long hours, and everything in there is set up for my job. Moving all my stuff to a shared space would mess with my productivity and focus. I offered to let Jim take the guest room instead, but my husband insists that room needs to stay ready for guests, in case his family visits," the woman added.

Her husband has now hinted that she is being "selfish" for now allowing his father to stay in his wife's office.

"My husband’s upset with me, and Jim’s been hinting that I’m being selfish. AITA for refusing to give up my office for my father-in-law?" she concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post sounded off, with people siding with the woman.

"He and your husband may figure 'Well, he might as well stay'. And if you put your office in a main living area for sure they'll be interrupting you, making noise, putting on the TV full blast. They may even demand that you take your office out of 'their home.' It'll be two against one, so the odds are against you," one person said.

"Put a stop to this ASAP, because there's only one reason a guest can't use the guest room - He's not a guest, and his guests will also be your responsibility - which is why you can't have an office making it look like you aren't a dutiful daughter-in-law," another shared.

"Others have already said what I want to. Do not give up your office. That’s why you have a guest room in your home. Jim needs to keep out, this is between you & your husband. Please don't start caring for Jim," someone else added.

"He is a guest so he should stay in the guests bedroom. How difficult is that to understand?" someone else questioned.