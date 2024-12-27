Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Team Up to Give Kansas City Chiefs Family an Unforgettable Holiday Season

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are in the spirit of giving this holiday season.

The two superstars sent some very extravagant gifts to Kelce's teammate Chris Jones and his girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby.

Weathersby shared the news that Swift and Kelce had gifted the couple the holiday surprise in a post to her InstagramStory on Dec. 25. According to E! News, the post showcased the presents they received from Kelce and Swift. Among the gifts given were an orange Louis 200 box as well as other wrapped gifts.

"Merry Christmas She She and Chris! Travis and Taylor," one of the gifts had reportedly been signed by Swift.

There was another gift that was addressed directly to Weathersby. That one read: "Merry Christmas, Love Tay Tay."

Weathersby was taken aback by Swift and Kelce's generosity during the holiday season and shard her excitement over the gifts.

"So blessed and grateful this holiday season. Thank you Tay Tay!" the post was captioned.

Weathersby has previously shared of her and Swift to her social media account. In September, she shared a picture of her and Swift as they rooted for each of their men as they played from the home stadium of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium.

In the selfie, Swift closed her eyes and nuzzled up close to Weathersby, who gave the camera a peace sign.

In other pictures shared to social media, Swift can be seen in a long sports jersey as she hangs out with Weathersby at another game.

Swift's latest round go gift giving comes after the singer gifted a Dyson Airwrap to a fan she visited at Children’s Mercy Hospital earlier in the month.