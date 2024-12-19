Did Travis Kelce Just Hint at Retiring From the NFL?

Travis Kelce - October 2024 - Getty Images - Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce seemingly hinted at retiring from the NFL.

The 35-year-old sports star - who is dating pop icon Taylor Swift - hinted that he could soon walk away from the NFL, after his Kansas City Chiefs team defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 over the weekend.

Travis - who grew up in Cleveland Heights - said on his New Heights podcast: "It felt so surreal."

"I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years," he continued.

Travis observed that because of the NFL's scheduling, he might have already played his last-ever game in Cleveland.

"Unless we get thrown in there in the next couple, I don’t really see if ever happening again," the Chiefs star said.

Earlier this year, Travis insisted that he had no plans to retire from the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs star - who has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world after he began dating Taylor - revealed that he had no intention of retiring from the NFL, despite lifting the Super Bowl trophy in early 2024.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Travis shared: "It didn’t cross my mind one bit."

"I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn’t coming back this year," he added.

