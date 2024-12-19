Did Travis Kelce Just Hint at Retiring From the NFL?

Travis Kelce seemingly hinted at retiring from the NFL.

The 35-year-old sports star - who is dating pop icon Taylor Swift - hinted that he could soon walk away from the NFL, after his Kansas City Chiefs team defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 over the weekend.

Travis - who grew up in Cleveland Heights - said on his New Heights podcast: "It felt so surreal."

"I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years," he continued.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Admits He and Patrick Mahomes Aren’t ‘On the Same Page’ This Season

Travis observed that because of the NFL's scheduling, he might have already played his last-ever game in Cleveland.

"Unless we get thrown in there in the next couple, I don’t really see if ever happening again," the Chiefs star said.

Earlier this year, Travis insisted that he had no plans to retire from the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs star - who has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world after he began dating Taylor - revealed that he had no intention of retiring from the NFL, despite lifting the Super Bowl trophy in early 2024.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Travis shared: "It didn’t cross my mind one bit."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Exhibits ‘Legend Energy’ After Travis Kelce’s First Down: WATCH

"I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed. That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn’t coming back this year," he added.