Everything We Know About Each Fifth Harmony Member’s Solo Album (So Far!)

Fifth Harmony may have only announced their hiatus in March, but the women of 5H are already diving head-first into their solo careers.

Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke have all signed new, independent record deals and begun ramping up their solo output: Brooke unveiled Topic team-up "Perfect" back in January, Normani has been riding high on Hot 100 Khalid duet "Love Lies" since February, and Jauregui teased not one, not two, but three new singles while opening for Halsey on the Latin American leg of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. Jane, meanwhile, has been vocal about her fears approaching a solo effort, but has confirmed she's in the studio and working.

So far, none of the members have revealed official release dates or titles for their respective albums, but they have been steadily dropping hints about what's to come. If things stay on track, fans should be hearing more solo music from the girls very soon. Here's what we know about their debut solo projects so far.