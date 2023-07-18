They're cute, fuzzy and they're taking over a neighborhood in Florida.

Residents in Wilton Manors, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, have reported an increase in rabbits hopping around their yards in recent weeks with as many of 100-plus of a specific breed.

How Are The Florida Rabbits Different Than Other Wild Rabbits?

According to a story from the Associated Press, these aren't your typical gray bunnies that you'd see nibbling on the plants in your yard.

The species invading this neighborhood is known as a lionhead rabbit. They can often be identified by their flowing manes.

The Associated Press report states that lionhead rabbits are a domesticated breed that belongs indoors.

How Did The Bunnies Get Into The Neighborhood?

One group is claiming the explosion in rabbit population numbers in the area started when an owner let a few bunnies loose before moving from the neighborhood.

East Coast Rabbit Rescue in West Palm Beach is attempting to help round-up the rabbits before the herd continues to spread across Florida.

The group is trying to find foster homes for the bunnies and also raising money for their care.

"A less than responsible person purchased a couple of bunnies who were not payed or neutered. when she learned that they are high maintenance animals, and required much more care than what she anticipated, she dumped them outside." East Coast Rabbit Rescue claims on their GoFundMe for the bunnies.

What Will Happen Next To The Rabbits?

The Associated Press reports that Wilton Manors is giving East Coast Rabbit Rescue time to raise money and possibly relocated the rabbits.

If that plan falls through, the city commission has already received an $8,000 estimate from a trapping company to remove animals.

East Coast Rabbit Rescue's fundraiser has brought in more than $8,500 since June 29. The fundraiser currently has a goal of $40,000.

"We know that what we are asking may sound like a lot of money, but considering the large amount of rabbits, their unknown health conditions and the fact that all of them will need to be neutered/spayed, microchipped and vaccinated, even that amount of money might not be enough," the group posted on the fundraiser's website.

