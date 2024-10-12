Disturbing Reasons These Seven Popular Foods Are Banned Outside the United States

Traveling to other countries usually means leaving everything American behind for the most part and immersing ourselves into whatever country we're visiting. Food plays a big role in this.

Ironically, while we wouldn't want to eat or drink the foods on the following list while vacationing, we love them stateside, even with the disturbing reasons why other countries don't allow them.

Gatorade

According to the Market Realist website, certain flavors of the popular sports drink contain Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 dyes, which children are banned from having in Norway and Austria. Meanwhile, in the rest of the European Union, or E.U., those particular varieties of Gatorade must carry a warning label.

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

According to Market Realist, it's those yellow dyes again that keep this guilty pleasure that Americans love banned in the UK and other British Commonwealth countries.

Instant Mashed Potatoes

While not even in the same category as homemade mashed potatoes, these can do the trick. However, according to the Eat This, Not That website, a preservative called BHA keeps them off the shelves in the UK and Japan.

Kellogg's

According to Market Realist, Frosted Flakes are GRRRRREAT except in the UK, Europe, and Japan, where they are banned. This is because Frosted Flakes and many other cereals contain the preservative BHT, which is used in cosmetics and rubber products.

Little Debbie

What seems like an innocent guilty pleasure snack is okay, except for Swiss Cake Rolls. Depending on the country in the E.U., they're either banned or come with heavy warnings. According to Market Realist, the biggest reason is that they contain food dyes that are deemed harmful to children, including Yellow 5 and Red 40. Palm oil is another reason for the restrictions or complete ban.

Skittles

Skittles are banned in Austria, Sweden, and Norway because of the Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 dye we discussed earlier. In the rest of the EU, they carry a warning label.

U.S. Pork

Cuts of meat from pigs raised in the United States often use growth hormones in farming practices called ractopamine, and the US is one of a random few countries around the world that still allows it, according to Eat This, Not That.

