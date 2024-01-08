35 Forgotten Breakfast Cereals From ’80s and ’90s TV and Movies

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotional strategy.

It actually kind of makes sense. The box sits in someone's pantry or on the breakfast table every morning giving the movie or TV show title plenty of time to become engrained in the consumer's head.

Then, there were the little plastic toys that came in the cereal boxes that made kids clamor for their parents to pull over the shopping cart so they could get a better look. The kids (and their parents) were hooked.

While some movies and TV shows may have come up with giveaways in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal.

Nearly every Batman movie released in the '90s coincided with a new cereal of the same name. Characters like C-3PO from Star Wars and Steve Urkel from TV's Family Matters became so recognizable, they even warranted their own cereal brands in the 1980s.

You knew a movie or TV show was going to be a big deal when it was inescapable in the cereal aisle.

Here is a look at 35 vintage cereals that were used to promote some of '80s and '90s pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).