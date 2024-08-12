Porn Site Offers French Pole Vaulter Big Bucks to Show off His ‘Baguette’

Maybe you don't even know his name. But you surely know, and have probably watched the close-up video, even in slow motion, of the Team France pole vaulter's Olympic size manhood bumping the horizontal cross bar he was pole vaulting over during the XXXIII Olympiad summer games in Paris.

His name is Anthony Ammirati and his "baguette" became famous for knocking him out of medal contention while still garnering quite the Olympic glory.

Thanks to this big moment of his, he's been approached with a rather measurable job offer from a XXX website.

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 Getty Images loading...

According to TMZ, the adult entertainment company CamSoda reached out to Anthony with a $250,000 one-hour-only job offer.

Anthony didn't reach the finals to go for an Olympic medal, however according to TMZ, the adult website thinks he's a winner in his own right.

The offer? Just an hour long webcam show to reveal his below-the-belt goods.

As you can imagine, this was crushing for Anthony who, like all Olympic athletes, train for these games. They eat, drink, and sleep practices. According to the Pink News website, Anthony spoke with the French Athletics Federation about it and wants to leave it there.

I was 100 per cent physically [ready]. The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.

According to the Today Show, it was actually his leg that hit the bar first. That bump knocked his private parts directly into it and he and the cross bar fell to the mat.

As of now, it appears that Anthony wants to move on and that means the only viewing anyone will have is the video from the Olympic games.

10 Most Out-of-Nowhere Celebrity Cameos in Blockbuster Movies They may seem random, but these actors' movie cameos actually make a lot of sense.