Reactions and tributes are pouring in for actor Matthew Perry after his tragic passing at the age of 54.

On Saturday (Oct. 28) the Friends actor died in an apparent drowning accident. According to The Los Angeles Times, the actor’s body was found at his Los Angeles home by authorities around 4 PM. Sources close to the case told the outlet that there was no sign of foul play or official cause of death. Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery and homicide division will be investigating his death.

TMZ reported that Perry came back home sometime in the morning after playing pickleball for two hours. He apparently sent his assistant out on an errand. When the assistant returned roughly two hours later, he discovered Perry unconscious and called 9-1-1 for an apparent cardiac arrest. Sources told the outlet that he was discovered in his jacuzzi from an apparent drowning. There were no drugs reported on the scene.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told NBC News that first responders responded to an emergency call at 4:07 p.m. about a “water emergency." He added that nobody was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Fellow actors and celebrity Friends fans shared their tributes to the star, including Meredith Salenger, Piers Morgan and George Takei.

