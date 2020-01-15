‘Friends’ Reboot Gets an Update From HBO Max Boss

The potential Friends reboot has another update from HBO Max.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the Chief Content Officer of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, spoke about the possibility of the reunion. "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it," he said according to Entertainment Tonight. "Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

Over fifteen years after the iconic television series ended in November, it was revealed that the entire original cast including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were in negotiations about a potential reunion special for HBO's new streaming platform HBO Max. The show's creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have also been working with the company on this potential project. It has not been revealed if it would be a special, film or limited series.

“The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity,” a source told the outlet. "But in what form is still very much up for discussion." The source added that the actors have remained friends in real life for the past 25 years, but they are cautious. "The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and its fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."