14 Fruits That Reign Winter Supreme Because This Is Their Season

Whether it's part of your goal or not to add more fruit to your 2024 health plan, it's always nice to know what fruit is in season.

Not only does eating fruit that's in season taste better and fresher, but it's also more nutritious and less expensive than when it's out of season according to the East Fresh website. While most of us think of spring and summer as the true seasons for fresh fruits and maybe even prefer to eat fruits in the warmer months, January has some of the most delicious and unexpected seasonal fruits as do February and March so let's focus on those months.

I was truly shocked when I stumbled across these lists since I don't equate fruit with actually having a winter season. That's naive on my part since so many fruits come from climates that don't experience a true winter.

But whatever the reason for the fruit season, here is a handy dandy list for those winter seasonal fruits to feast your way through these winter months while saving some money according to the Culinary Hill website.

Apples, Oranges, Pears, Kiwis, Lemons, Limes, Mangos, Mandarins, Bananas, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Pomegranates, Strawberries, and Clementines.

According to the Garden Simply website, there are several reasons to enjoy fruit in season besides the taste and nutritional value.

You're supporting farmers in your region or at least the United States which is more environmentally friendly. Plus, you avoid the possibility of overseas contamination which is possible when out-of-season fruits are shipped from overseas where pesticide and herbicide regulations vary.

One more great thing about the list of fruits above is that most of them are citrus which means loads of vitamin C and we know we need lots of that in the cold and flu season.

