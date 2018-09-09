Trayvon Martin Killer George Zimmerman Allegedly Threatened to Feed Beyonce to an Alligator
George Zimmerman, the man who shot unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin dead in 2012, allegedly threatened to feed Beyonce and Jay-Z to an alligator in a series of text messages.
According to a report by The Blast, Zimmerman allegedly sent private investigator Dennis Warren, who was involved with docu-series Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, texts threatening Beyonce and Jay-Z, the latter of whom served as a co-executive producer.
"I’m bringing hell with me," Zimmerman allegedly wrote in one text. "Oh, yea and tell Jay-Z he’s a b---h and his wife is a broke w---e."
In another text, Zimmerman apparently threatened to feed the performers to an alligator, writing, "If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13-foot ‘gator."
Warren claims he has received numerous texts and voicemails from Zimmerman since participating in Rest In Power.
On February 26, 2012, Zimmerman fatally shot 17-year-old Martin in the Sanford, Florida Twin Lakes Community, in which Zimmerman was a neighborhood watch coordinator. He was later acquitted of murder charges on July 13, 2013.