Gigi Hadid Calls Out YouTuber Jake Paul After He Insults Zayn on Twitter

Gigi Hadid defended her boyfriend Zayn Malik against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Malik and Paul were both in Las Vegas to attend a boxing match and apparently had an encounter with each other at the event. The YouTuber called out the former One Direction member for being disrespectful to him on Sunday (February 23) morning.

"Almost had to clap up Zane [sic]," Paul tweeted. "Because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--k off for no reason when I was being nice to him."

"Zane ik [I know] you’re reading this..." he continued. "Stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur [sic] big a-s hotel room."

Hadid responded to the tweet about her beau and shared a different side to the story. "Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?" she questioned.

"Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a-s. Go to bed," she concluded.

See the tweets, below.