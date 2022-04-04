Goldie Hawn Swears By This Simple Grocery Store Product for Her Gorgeous Skin at 76

Age is just a number! Goldie Hawn has been lighting up the big screen for over five decades since her feature film debut in The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968.

Since then she has starred in iconic films such as Overboard — with partner Kurt Russell — as well as Death Becomes Her and The First Wives Club.

Now at 76, the legendary screen queen is still modeling and looking flawless.

The actress, alongside her daughter Kate Hudson, recently spilled the secret to her glowing skin in an interview with PopSugar.

The Academy Award winner swears by a simple product you probably already have in your kitchen pantry: olive oil!

"There are great creams out there. Creams with this and creams with that, but I ingest oil," Hawn dished to the outlet. "The skin is our biggest organ, and as you get older, you get drier. So I ingest two tablespoons of olive oil before bed and massage my face."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the mother-of-three also applies coconut oil to her face — a natural beauty secret she passed down to Hudson.

The mother-daughter duo recently teamed up for a shoe campaign.

Last month, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress shared a photo of the two posing in a new campaign for Stuart Weitzman.

"Guess who joined me for my new Stuart Weitzman campaign! Hi mama! Love every moment with you, including this love of shoes moment," the 42-year-old captioned the snap.

Hudson's followers gushed over the promo pic.

"Dream duo. Icons for days," one person wrote, while another commented: "Fabulous picture of you and your mom."