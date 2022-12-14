Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album.

The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show.

The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or no? Because you can sing."

Hudson said no, but added, "I love to sing."

"I'm...yeah," Hudson said, cutting herself off before saying, "I just feel weird saying it!"

"It's a cliffhanger!" Fallon joked.

"I'm making a record!" Hudson finally announced.

"I've been making a record for, like, a year," the actress confirmed amid cheers from Fallon and the audience.

"Every time you're doing interviews people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' You know, and I'm like well, I'm [in my] early 40s, not yet! But during COVID I was like, you know, what am I doing?" she continued.

Hudson said she's been writing music since she was 19, though she never shared any of it.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets [to not share it]. I have no expectation, I just wanna put a record out. And so I'm doing it, and I'm really excited," she added, smiling.

Hudson confirmed her album will release in 2023. Fallon also invited her back to the show to perform a song when it comes out.

Watch the full interview, below:

Hudson has shared hints of her musical abilities over the years, both on social media and on screen.

In 2020, she shared a video of her singing a cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" on Instagram.

Plus, in January 2022, she performed a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" on The Tonight Show.

She also famously sang Carly Simon's 1972 hit "Your So Vain" in her 2003 rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

In fact, her rendition in the film recently went viral on TikTok.

The trending audio has sparked over 35,000 TikTok edits, dance videos and more set to the iconic scene.

Hudson even reacted to the viral TikTok trend during her appearance on The TODAY Show Wednesday (Dec. 14).

During her appearance on The TODAY Show, Hudson shared more details about her upcoming music, though she declined to reveal the sound or genre of the album.

"I always said that if I made a record, I would have something to say. I would have to feel like I was really committed to it. I did this last year and I've been writing and it's been great. It's been really fun for me," she told TODAY, adding, "Hopefully, people will be receptive to it. But if not, I think I'm at the place in my life where I can handle that."