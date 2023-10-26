The spooky season is upon us! If you plan on dressing up this year, and are looking for some inspiration, we're here to help.

Thanks to Google Frightgeist, we've got a rundown of this year's most popular costumes. Spoiler alert-- you're going to see a lot of Barbies this year. There were a ton of other classic choices and some surprises on the list too. Let's dig in and take a look.

What is Google Frightgeist?

Google Frightgeist pulled data from the top 500 costume searches in the United States to determine this year's most popular costumes. Using Google Trends, it tells you what costumes are going to be popular in your area. You can click on 'Trending Costumes' to see what's hot nationwide or look at the costume map to see what people are looking to dress up as near you. With all the info at your fingertips, you can choose to go with the trends or get your own spooky style.

This list is super helpful because you can either use it as inspiration, or as a guide of what to avoid (if you're looking to be unique this year.) And if it's the latter, you'll probably want to avoid dressing up as Barbie. Considering the movie caused an international pink paint shortage, of course we were going to see its popularity trickle into Halloween. Without further ado, let's see this list.

From spooky to spectacular here are some of this year's top Halloween costumes.

Hottest Halloween Costume Trends of 2023 According to Google From spooky to spectacular, check out what Halloween costumes are trending in 2023. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

You can also use the search bar on the site to look up specific costumes and see how popular they are in your area. Pretty convenient!

Speaking of Barbie and Halloween, check this out!

25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies