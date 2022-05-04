How to Remove Your Personal Information From Google Search, Including Phone Number and Address

The internet is chock-full of information, memes and wild conspiracy theories. Sadly, there is also a lot of your personal information floating out there around the web as well.

Although there is not a lot you can do to remove all of your information from the internet, Google wants to help you get your sensitive information scrubbed from their search engine.

The tech giant announced that people can finally submit requests to have their personal information, such as your email address, phone number and home address, removed from Google Search results.

"Open access to information is a key goal of Search, but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private," Google wrote in a blog post alongside the announcement.

The new procedures can protect against malicious doxxing, as well as information leaks that can lead to fraud.

Google is also considering removal requests for images of underage children and explicit content.

It is important to note that just because Google can potentially remove information from its search engines and platforms does not mean it can be removed from the internet entirely.

How to Remove Your Personal Info From Google:

You can submit a removal request through this link. Once received, Google will evaluate the request and if the information you wish to have removed falls within the new policy, the company will complete your request.

"Maximizing access to information while empowering people to be in control of their sensitive, personally identifiable information is a critical balance to strike," Google's blog post states. "We believe these updates are an important step to deliver on that goal and give people the tools they need to protect their safety and privacy online."