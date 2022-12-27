America’s 10 Most-Googled Musicians of 2022

Billions of fans Googled their favorite musicians this past year. Did yours make the top list?

CelebTattler researched Google search data for the top 150 artists in the U.S. this year. The majority of the musicians fans searched for in 2022 either released new music or toured.

Although she was not the most-searched celebrity of 2022, thanks to her Midnights album release and Eras Tour announcement (and subsequent ticket chaos), Taylor Swift was the top-Googled musical artist of the year.

Wondering who else is on the list? Read on to see who else topped Google's search rankings this year.