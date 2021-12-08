These Are Google’s Top Trending Searched Celebrity Duos of 2021
People had celebrity duos on the brain when Googling this past year.
On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Google released its year-end data including the top trending search items in various categories.
This year, under the category of celebrity duos, some stars made the list more than once. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the top trending searches in the category. Kardashian and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also made the list, along with West and Jeffree Star.
After Taylor Swift released the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," Swift and the song's rumored inspiration, Jake Gyllenhaal, became one of the top trending searches.
Jennifer Lopez made the list twice: once with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and again with her current boyfriend (and former fiancé) Ben Affleck. Another couple that made the list? Bill and Melinda Gates.
Rumored romances tend to see spikes in trending searches. When it was rumored that former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were an item, the internet went wild. However, they confirmed that they are just friends (no pun intended) and not romantically involved.
Social media gossip also spread about Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating, which also made Google's list.
Finally, Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya's on-screen romance spilled into real life and the pair quickly became a trending search.
See these plus more top trending 2021 entertainment Google searches, below.
Celebrity Duos
Kim and Kanye
Bill and Melinda Gates
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kanye and Jeffree Star
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
JLo and A-Rod
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
Ben Affleck and JLo
Selena Gomez and Chris Evans
Actors
Alec Baldwin
Pete Davidson
Shailene Woodley
Gina Carano
Armie Hammer
Jake Gyllenhaal
Dave Chappelle
Bo Burnham
Olivia Wilde
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Musicians and Bands
Travis Scott
Morgan Wallen
Adele
The Weeknd
Dr. Dre
Olivia Rodrigo
Marilyn Manson
Daft Punk
Bobby Shmurda
Lil Nas X
TV Shows
Squid Game
Bridgerton
WandaVision
Ginny and Georgia
Cobra Kai
Firefly Lane
Manifest
Mare of Easttown
Loki
Midnight Mass
Songs
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"All Too Well," Taylor Swift
"good 4 u," Olivia Rodrigo
"Wants and Needs," Drake
"Easy on Me," Adele
"WAP," Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Poker Face," Lady Gaga
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"deja vu," Olivia Rodrigo
Celebrity Outfits/Style
Adam Sandler
Britney Spears
Cam Newton
Cher
Doja Cat
Harry Styles
Selena Quintanilla
Melania Trump
Lizzo
Aaliyah
Reboots
iCarly
Gossip Girl
Sex and the City
Rugrats
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Frasier
The Wonder Years
The Game
Ed, Edd n Eddy
Home Alone
