Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Claps Back at Internet Misogynist Andrew Tate in the Most Iconic Way

Greta Thunberg is one of the world's most recognizable environmental activists, and as evidenced by her Twitter, one of the spiciest.

On Dec. 28, she clapped back at internet troll Andrew Tate in the most amazing way possible.

Tate attempted to taunt Thunberg by asking for her email address so he could send her a list of his cars and their emissions, saying, "I have 33 cars. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg quote-tweeted the message and said, "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalld---energy@getalife.com."

Naturally, the internet loved the 19-year-old's response to the infamous misogynistic personality, and her name became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

"Greta Thunberg eviscerating Andrew Tate is a late contender for Twitter Highlight of the Year," one person tweeted.

Another added, "Beautiful - Greta Thunberg just effortlessly owned Andrew Tate. I raise a chuckle & glass of whiskey to you, Greta."

Thunberg made a name for herself as a climate activist when she was just 15 years old in 2018 by organizing school strikes in her native Sweden to protest little being done about climate change.

Making the Tate burn even more iconic, in one of her early speeches, Thunberg once said that she "only speaks when necessary."

Meanwhile, Tate is a notorious internet personality known for his violent misogyny, which got him banned from many social media platforms, including Twitter pre-Elon Musk. However, his account was recently reinstated in November along with other banned personalities like Kanye West.

Now, Thunberg's tweet has "ratioed" Tate's, meaning she's gained far more likes and retweets with over 140,000 retweets, more than 800,000 likes, and 30 million views.

"19-year-old Environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, just destroyed 36-year-old misogynistic creep, Andrew Tate, in a single sentence," someone else tweeted of the exchange.

Others called it "the most carbon efficient burn of all time."

See more reactions to the iconic tweet, below:

WARNING: Tweets may contain graphic language.