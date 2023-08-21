Twitter Compares Ron DeSantis to Evil Superhero Homelander From ‘The Boys’ After Recent Interview

Twitter is comparing Florida governor Ron DeSantis to evil superhero Homelander from The Boys in its latest meme trend after a recent interview sparked the jokes.

The politician was caught on video during an interview staring and grinding his teeth while being asked a question about other candidates having their "knives out" for him during the first GOP debate for 2024 presidential hopefuls in Milwaukee, Wis., on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

"In terms of the debate, look, I know from the military, when you’re over the target, that’s when you’re taking flak. If you look, really, in the last six to nine months, I’ve been more attacked than anybody else. Biden, Harris, the media, the left, other Republican candidates, and there’s a reason for that because people know I’m the biggest threat," DeSantis claimed while maintaining his dead-eyed stare.

"Ron DeSantis' 'homelander on coke' vibes are off the charts with this one," one person joked.

Another Twitter user joked that they "can't tell anymore" who is who.

One person joked, "I almost feel bad for Homelander."

The comic book superhero is a main antagonist in the series and media franchise. Homelander is known for being egotistical and narcissistic and is portrayed by Antony Starr in the Amazon Prime Video television show adaptation.

Newsweek even noted that the mocking comparisons may be the "nail in the coffin" for DeSantis' presidential campaign.

"Homelander truly is if DeSantis had Superman powers," someone else tweeted.

Another person called the two "identical."

See more tweets comparing Ron DeSantis and Homelander, below: