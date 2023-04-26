Donald Trump’s Supporters Want Him to Pick Ron DeSantis as His Running Mate

As Donald Trump looks ahead at his 2024 White House run, supporters are reportedly urging him to pick Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

A Page Six source claims the former president and reality TV star is "listening" to advisers as he maps out his plan to run against Joe Biden, who announced his reelection campaign Tuesday (Apr. 25).

"Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed. Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a 'youthful conservative vigor' to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have," the source alleged.

"DeSantis would also bring in big money to the campaign," the insider continued, noting that "so far there's no deal yet."

According to the source, the Florida governor has big political plans for his future outside of the Sunshine State.

"DeSantis wants to raise money and test the waters, but what he really wants to do is run in 2028 after Trump wins or loses — with him or without him. It’s early days, but some donors are pushing for a partnership," the source added.

Trump is reportedly hoping to reassemble some members of his former team as he forges ahead with his presidential campaign.

According to reports, the indicted former president has been "quietly speaking" to former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway in an attempt to persuade her to join his campaign team.

"He credits her with helping him win the last time. He always appreciated so much and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened," a source told Page Six, claiming Trump wants to keep Conway from joining any other potential candidate's team, including DeSantis.

"She was a formidable opponent [with Ted Cruz], and [Trump] might want to lock her up and make sure she doesn’t go to DeSantis," the insider added.