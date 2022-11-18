Why People Are (Jokingly) Blaming Grimes for Twitter’s Impending Doom

Amid reports that Twitter is slowly spiraling toward its doom, some users are blaming singer Grimes for the current chaotic state of the app.

Twitter users are joking that Twitter's supposed imminent downfall, which follows Elon Musk's hotly debated takeover of the platform, is a result of the tech mogul's failed relationship with the Canadian alt-pop musician.

In one NSFW tweet, a user implied that Twitter wouldn't be experiencing what it's going through right now if Musk hadn't bungled things with Grimes in the, uh, bedroom.

Warning: Tweet contains sexually explicit language.

"Can’t believe Twitter is shutting down all because Elon Musk couldn’t give Grimes an orgasm," the user wrote. Ouch.

Others took the prompt and ran with, unleashing their own jokes.

"Be nice. It's not his fault he has a 2 incher," another user tweeted.

"To be fair, most men fail at that anyway," someone else joked.

Meanwhile, another user suggested Musk purchased Twitter so he could read Grimes' DMs and "stew angrily."

See more jokes about Grimes and Musk's relationship being the supposed reason for Twitter's latest chaos, below.

Warning: Some tweets contain graphic or offensive language.

Grimes and Musk first met in 2018 when the Tesla mogul slid into the singer's DMs with a geeky pun. The pair began to date shortly thereafter, and were spotted at the Met Gala together the same year.

In 2019, Grimes revealed she was pregnant and confirmed that the father of the child was Musk. Their son, X AE A-XII, was born in May 2020.

According to Page Six, the pair "semi-separated" in 2021. However, they appeared to reconcile and had a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, in December 2021.

In March 2022, on Twitter Grimes confirmed they had broken up again.