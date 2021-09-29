Grimes Says She’s Going to Start a Lesbian Commune in Space

Looks like there's going to be a hot new spot for gay women soon. The only problem? You're going to need a rocket ship to check it out.

After the news broke of Grimes' "semi-separation" with Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk last week, the singer apparently has her eyes set on space to establish a lesbian commune.

“I’ll be colonizing [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune," she exclusively — and jokingly — told Page Six via email.

Grimes' statement is likely an indirect response to the news of Musk's $178 million contract with NASA for SpaceX to explore Europa, the icy moon of Jupiter. (The first launch set for 2024 consists of a mission to check if the moon is potentially habitable.)

At this point, it looks like Grimes and Musk aren't just splitting up their duties co-parenting for their 1-year-old son X AE A-XII, but also potential properties in space.

However, this isn't the first time Grimes has expressed her celestial plans for the future. Earlier this year, the singer mentioned how she'd like to retire on Mars. "Ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet," she captioned an Instagram post back in March.

The news of Musk and Grimes' split comes after three years of dating. The couple first went public with their relationship in the spring of 2018. They welcomed a child, X AE A-XII, also known as "X," in May 2020.