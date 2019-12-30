Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: A Timeline of Their Music Industry Romance

When it comes to happily ever after, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to have it all figured out. The famous pair, who have been dating since 2015, have warmed the hearts of fans everywhere with their romantic love story. From meeting on The Voice to making music together, this couple has grown tremendously in their years together.

Whether it was a red carpet outing, being each other’s number one fan or spending some quality time with the family, Shelton and Stefani are too cute to handle. We’re taking a walk down memory lane to see how this couple got started and where they are today. Check out their journey, below.